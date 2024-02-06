Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q comes 'home' to Brookhaven

You know what they say: there’s no place like home. And that’s why one of metro Atlanta’s top barbecue restaurants has chosen Brookhaven for its latest location.

Fox Brothers Barbecue in Brookhaven is the latest addition to the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q empire, opening late last year and bringing the brothers back to where it all began. Jonathan and Justin Fox — who own the business along with Beau Nolen — say Brookhaven is where they began holding backyard barbecues more than 20 years ago, igniting a passion for serving others and gaining the attention of the entire community. Catering followed, and then the first Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q opened on DeKalb Avenue a few years later.

And the rest, of course, is culinary history.

Fox Brothers Barbecue in Brookhaven is built around the concept of a meat counter, from which guests can order smoked brisket, ribs, pork, turkey, and sausage, all weighed by the pound and sliced to order. Sandwiches including the Big Tex (brisket) and Turkey Salad are also available on the limited menu, along with sides like brisket chili, Brunswick stew, green beans, and broccoli slaw.

And while the ordering happens at the counter, there’s plenty of room to sit back and enjoy the food on-site; the Fox Brothers Barbecue dining room seats up to 70, and there are four large televisions for those of you might want to watch some sports…like that certain Big Game coming up in a few days!

Fox Brothers Barbecue is located at 4058 Peachtree Road Northeast (in Brookhaven Station), and regular hours are Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. until the food is sold out! For more information on the restaurant and other Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q locations, click here. And to contribute to Hogs for the Cause – the nation's leading fundraiser for pediatric brain cancer outreach services – click here.