FOX 5 summer interns race the clock in 'Island Escape'

The Brief Breakout Games in Buckhead is a popular escape room attraction, featuring several themed rooms and challenging groups to "escape" by solving puzzles and collecting clues. The "Island Escape" room transports players to a secluded tropical island – which they must escape before a nearby volcano erupts! This morning, the FOX 5 Atlanta summer interns attempted to beat the clock, while demonstrating their communication, critical thinking, and teamwork skills!



The good news? Our college interns have been working so hard this summer that we decided to send them on an all-expenses-paid island vacation.

The bad news? We forgot to tell them about the volcano that’s about to erupt!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at Breakout Games in Buckhead, "locking" our summer interns in the "Island Escape" room and gleefully watching as they raced to find a way out! We’re no strangers to Breakout Games here at FOX 5 Atlanta, having spent previous mornings there featuring escape rooms, including "Clue" and "Kidnapping 2: Afraid of the Dark" (the latter of which we also used as an intern-training exercise!). Each of the facility’s 10 themed rooms tasks players with solving puzzles and collecting clues in an effort to "escape" the room within 60 minutes.

"Island Escape" felt like an appropriate choice due to its summer vacation vibes. At first glance, the room appears to house a peaceful ocean getaway, but once the clock starts, it transforms into a blockbuster adventure in which getting out of the room means escaping the island before a rolling wave of lava reaches the shore! As we learned during our previous visits to Breakout Games, there’s no limit to the number of clues you can ask for, and Breakout’s rooms are also all "private," which means you’ll never be teamed up with strangers. And just in case you were worried, staffers say the rooms aren’t actually locked!

Breakout Games is located at 3867 Roswell Road Northeast in Buckhead — for more information on booking a room, click here. And to see if our interns have mastered the teamwork, communication, and time management needed to "break out" of their adventure — click the video player in this article.