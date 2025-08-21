Bremen man charged after child exploitation investigation

article

The Brief Investigator Nicole Wilson received a Cybertip on July 3, leading to the discovery of six uploads of child sexual abuse material on the messaging app KIK. Authorities traced the KIK account information to an email address linked to Thomas Bruice Smith in Bremen, resulting in a search warrant and his arrest on August 18. Smith faces charges of distributing obscene material and sexual exploitation of children, with 11 electronic devices seized during the search.



A Bremen man is facing child exploitation charges after investigators traced online uploads of child sexual abuse material back to his home, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

On July 3, Investigator Nicole Wilson received a Cybertip through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children portal. Wilson, a member of the ICAC Task Force and a Crimes Against Children specialist, reviewed the report and found six uploads of child sexual abuse material posted to the messaging app KIK.

Account information from KIK led investigators to an email address, which Wilson was able to trace to a man living in Bremen. After weeks of investigation, authorities identified the suspect and secured a search warrant.

On Aug. 18, deputies with the Criminal Investigative Division, Crime Suppression Unit, and Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force executed the search warrant with assistance from the Secret Service, Murray County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Melinda Flood and her electronics-detection K-9, Maxim, along with Bremen police.

During the search, investigators arrested 54-year-old Thomas Bruice Smith. Eleven electronic devices were located and triaged at the scene, with Maxim assisting in detecting hidden equipment.

Smith is charged with six counts of distributing obscene material and six counts of sexual exploitation of children.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office said the case remains active and additional charges are possible.