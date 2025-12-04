FOX 5 FINDS: National Cookie Day deals & more | Dec. 4, 2025

It’s National Cookie Day, and several metro Atlanta spots — along with national chains — are offering free treats, bonuses and rewards. Here’s where you can score a sweet deal today.

COOKIE DAY DEALS

Insomnia Cookies is celebrating with a deal for its rewards members: Free classic cookie or an optional $1 deluxe cookie (restrictions apply). Locations include Midtown, East Atlanta and Poncey-Highland.

Rewards app users can get a free regular original chocolate chip or sugar cookie (restrictions apply). Atlanta-area locations include Atlantic Station, Lenox Square, Cumberland Mall, Stonecrest, Town Center at Cobb, Sugarloaf Mills and more.

Celebrate National Cookie Day with a free Holiday Magic Cookie with a purchase of $5 or more through the app. Must be a rewards member.

Jimmy John’s is also joining the Spotify Wrapped fun. More on that promotion is available in the app.

Prefer your cookie in a Blizzard? DQ Rewards members can get a free mini Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard — or any mini Blizzard — with the purchase of a Signature Stackburger Combo or a 6-piece chicken strip basket.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can earn 3X points on all espresso beverages on National Cookie Day.

Panera loyalty members can take advantage of a BOGO cookie deal on Dec. 4.

OTHER FOOD & STORE DEALS

IHOP has brought back their kids eat free deal with the purchase of an adult meal through Dec. 21. Children must be 12 and under and the deal is only available between 2 and 10 p.m. Other restrictions may apply.

RaceTrac offers a $4 breakfast deal every day:

• Breakfast sandwich

• Hashbrown

• Small coffee

(Rewards membership required; restrictions apply.)

You can also get 2 made-in-house breakfast sandwiches for $6 daily. Additional offers include a BOLO (buy one, get one $1) deal on pizza slices.

Shake Shack is offering a rotating free item each week when you spend $10+ and use promo code SHACKCHEER (must be in all caps). Limit one per order.

Valid in-restaurant kiosk orders or via the Shake Shack app/website.

Weekly schedule:

• Dec. 1–7: The Big Shack

• Dec. 8–14: SmokeShack (single patty)

• Dec. 15–20: Chicken Shack

• Dec. 21–31: ShackBurger (single patty)

Atlanta-area locations: Perimeter Mall, Buckhead, Lenox Square, Alpharetta, Old Fourth Ward, West Midtown.

Costco’s Weekly Warehouse Insider deals feature several discounts available for members.

This week’s highlights include:

• $5.60 off Bounty Advanced paper towels

• $4 off Kirkland Signature lightly breaded chicken breast chunks

• $3 off Kirkland Signature 5-cheese tortellini

• $1.50 off Kirkland Signature organic fruit & vegetable pouches

• $3 off Weatherproof Vintage men’s cargo sweatpants

• $4 off women’s cozy robe

Dollar General is offering 24 Days of Savings with rotating deals.

Dec. 4–6 three-day sale includes:

• Buy 2 Bugles (original or nacho), get 1 free

• Buy 1 quart of Mobil or Pennzoil oil, get 1 free

• Buy 1 plush toy, get 1 for 50% off

• Buy 1 plush throw, get 1 for 75% off

Upcoming deals:

• 50% off LED Christmas lights (Dec. 11–13)

• 50% off select holiday items (Dec. 18–20)

Kroger’s Weekly Digital Deals offer substantial savings when you load the coupons to your rewards card.

Current featured deals include:

• $2.99 Kroger cheese

• $1.49 Kroger eggs

• $2.99 Häagen-Dazs ice cream

• $4.99 Kroger ground beef

• $1.49 Cap’n Crunch or Life cereal

• $3.99 Colgate toothpaste

• $1.99 Georgia satsumas

• $2.99 Red Baron pizza

• $1.98 NatureSweet tomatoes

• $2.49 Eckrich smoked sausage

Walgreens continues its "Cyber Week" deals, including:

• 30–50% off select fragrances

• $15 in rewards when you spend $45 on P&G items

• 50% off select Dove or Mars holiday candy

• 50% off photos or 60% off photo cards and premium stationery

• Buy 2, get 2 free on select Coca-Cola 12-packs

• Buy 1, get 50% off select Scott paper products

• 50% off TIGI hair care

Michaels is currently running major cyber deals, including:

• 75% off a 7-ft pre-lit Stella Pine tree (original $399; now $99)

• 35% off yarn

• 65% off frames and shadow boxes

• 30% off fine art markers

• Up to 50% off wreaths and garland

Some local stores may also have deep clearance items available.

OTHER MONEY-SAVING TIPS

Saving on rideshare

A new analysis suggests Uber and Lyft riders could be leaving money on the table by not comparing prices. A study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found a 14% average price difference between the two apps for the same route. While the gap may amount to only a few dollars per trip, researchers say it can add up to hundreds of dollars a year.

Only 16% of passengers check both apps before booking, the study found, and neither company is consistently cheaper — prices vary from ride to ride.

If you know of some good deals, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.