Four shot at Hank Aaron Drive apartment complex in Atlanta

Four people were injured in a shooting along Hank Aaron Drive SW on Thursday night.

What we know:

Officers responded just after 8 pm. to the Capitol Vanira apartment complex at the 900 block of Hank Aaron Drive SW at Vanira Avenue.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary details being released indicate all four were alert, conscious, and breathing.

Police officers rope off the parking lot of the Capitol Vanira apartment complex in the 900 block of Hank Aaron Drive SW at Vanira Avenue on Sept. 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

It was not clear if they would be taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The names of those involved have not been released.

There is no word on the shooter or shooters.