Four killed in crash on I-75 south in Henry County

Four people were killed in a motor vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Henry County, police said.

The wreck happened on southbound I-75 past Bill Gardner Parkway near the 210 mile marker, Henry County police told FOX 5.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the collision. Authorities said they would release the names and ages of the victims at a later time.

All lanes of I-75 south were blocked as a result of the crash. Traffic was being diverted off at exit 22, Bill Gardner Parkway.

Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.

