Four children placed in protective custody, parents arrested on cruelty charges

Two parents were arrested on cruelty to children charges after their four children were removed from their custody, the Habersham County Sheriff's Office announced.

Authorities learned four children were possible victims of severe neglect.

The two eldest children were transported and forensically interviewed, while investigators spoke with the other two children.

Habersham County investigators interviewed the children's parents 32-year-old Melinda Cowart and 35-year-old David Cowart on March 23. The information gathered in the interviews along with forensic evidence served as probable cause to obtain arrest warrants, authorities confirmed.

Both parents faces charges for four counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and one county of maintaining a disorderly house.

Melinda and David were booked into the Habersham County Jail.

The four children were placed in protective custody and provided with health and mental services, officials said.

An investigation continues.

