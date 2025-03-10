Fountain of Rings reopens at Centennial Olympic Park with high-tech upgrades

The Brief Fountain of Rings reopens with LED lights, fog, and 15-ft water sprays. Four daily shows at 12 PM, 2:30 PM, 6:30 PM, and 9 PM. Playlist includes Outkast, Ray Charles, and Taylor Swift.



The Fountain of Rings at Centennial Olympic Park has officially reopened with cutting-edge enhancements, offering visitors a more immersive experience.

The upgrades were made possible by a $2.5 million grant from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, according to the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA).

What we know:

Starting the week of March 10, guests can enjoy four daily choreographed water shows at 12:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. The performances feature water sprays reaching over 15 feet, more than 250 LED ring lights with vibrant 360° illumination (evening shows only), and a fog system with 200 individual emitters—all synchronized to music.

The show’s playlist includes hits from artists with ties to Georgia or the GWCCA campus, along with timeless classics and fan favorites. Featured songs include "Hey Ya!" by Outkast, "Shake It Off" by Taylor Swift, "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John, "Thriller" by Michael Jackson, and "Georgia on My Mind" by Ray Charles.

What they're saying:

The revamped Fountain of Rings promises an engaging and memorable spectacle for visitors of all ages.