Forsyth County sheriff’s office investigating fatal crash

An elderly pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Forsyth County, but officials said they are not anticipating any charges due to the nature of the accident.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were the first responders to the crash on Matt Highway.

Officers said 76-year-old Salvador Ramirez of Auburn and his son were making a delivery there that night. Ramirez was guiding his son who was driving a box truck into the roadway. He was reportedly wearing dark clothes and was not sufficiently lit by a small work light the two were using.

The driver of a 2001 Ford Ranger traveling down the highway said he didn't see Ramirez in the road and ran into him. He died at the scene.

The driver stayed there waiting for responders to arrive.

While officials are continuing this investigation, they said they do not expect any charges to be filed.