3 people are dead and 8 others are injured after a shooting Monday night following a Fourth of July celebration in west Fort Worth.

Police have not announced any arrests at this time.

The shooting happened a little before midnight on Monday night in the area of Horne Street and Diaz Avenue.

Fort Worth police say several unknown males were reported to start firing into the crowd indiscriminately and then fled the scene.

Cell phone video from the gathering shows the chaos as crowds of people run for cover as gunshots are heard in the background.

"Oh my god, we're going to die," said Faith Woods in the video.

Video below contains graphic language. Viewer discretion advised.

Some in the crowd stopped to help people hit by gunfire.

The first officers who arrived said getting access to the crime scene was not easy.

"A lot of vehicle traffic, a lot of foot traffic," said Captain Shawn Murray with the Fort Worth Police Department. "Fireworks were being shot off, lots of people just trying to flee the area from the multiple gun shots, so it was difficult for them to navigate quickly into the area."

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 4 shows a mass of people running and ducking for cover once the gunfire erupted.

In the video, you can see two people shield a child from the gunshots up against the Como Food Mart.

The shooting happened after a large gathering after the Fourth of July celebration known as ComoFest, which is named for the historic neighborhood where it is held. The shooting happened at 11:47 p.m., ComoFest was scheduled to end at 10 p.m.

Police said the event was "separate from and unrelated to ComoFest."

At least one victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Several others were taken in private vehicles.

Police say that 10 of the shooting victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

Police have not said what led to the shooting.

"We don't know if this is domestic-related, if it is gang-related. It is too early to tell at this point. We just know somebody shot and multiple times and a bunch of people were injured. Hopefully it is just a single shooter and wasn't a crossfire situation. Homicide will figure that out," said Capt. Murray.

Detectives have not identified the suspects, but can confirm that none of the people who were injured were suspects in the shooting.

"We cannot tolerate this callous act of violence in our community and investigators are working tirelessly to bring the suspects to justice," said the police department in a statement.

"I am devastated by the news of a mass shooting in Fort Worth last night. My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker in a statement on social media.

Mayor Parker and Police Chief Neil Noakes attended the community's annual July 4th parade, just hours after the mass shooting.

The predominantly African American Como community has long battled to promote its historic and positive contributions to families and community service, but its image has also suffered from the effects of crime and violence.

"There is a war going on in the Black community and our young people don’t care," said community activist Rev. Kyev Tatum.

Tatum says he is disappointed by the lack of a more visible public response from city leaders. He referenced victims from the Como shooting and other shootings last night in the city.

"17 people, three dead and the mayor and police chief are at the Como parade passing out candy to children instead of calling for a day of mourning and asking us to stand down," said Tatum. "Whoever knows who the perpetrators are, turn them in and let's try to heal and get to the root cause."

The gun violence is similar to a mass shooting two years ago following the same Fourth of July event.

That time, eight people were shot and wounded. The police chief did come to the shooting scene to provide updates to keep citizens informed.

"We are committed to resolving the problem in our community, no doubt. The reality the leadership is not up for this challenge," said Tatum.

Tatum says a meeting between community leaders will be held on Wednesday in an attempt to address gun violence.

Fort Worth officials are asking anything with videos during or leading up to the shooting to send them to police.

Fort Worth says additional police resources and extra officers are working today to ensure the safety of residents during July 4th events.

Fort Worth Shooting Victims

Cynthia Santos

Cynthia Santos

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified one of the people who was killed as 22-year-old Cynthia Santos.

Family members say that came the neighborhood to celebrate the Fourth of July with a friend.

Paul Willis

Paul Willis

Family members confirmed that one of the victims is 18-year-old Paul Willis.

Willis' mother, Kadesha Weatherly, said her son graduated from high school in Arlington and worked at a nearby McDonald's after moving to the area from Chicago.

"They didn’t even let my baby make it to college," said Weatherly. "I just want people to remember his name and not just an 18-year old-victim."

Willis' mother said the teen wanted to be an electrician.

"He got his own apartment. He was doing the things a young man should be doing," said Weatherly. "I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy."

This story will be updated as we get more information about the shooting and victims.