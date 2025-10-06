Fort Valley, Central State hit with suspensions, fines by SIAC

The Brief SIAC suspends 20 players, 2 head coaches after Fort Valley–Central State fight. Nine Fort Valley State and 11 Central State athletes to miss next game. Both schools fined; league cites zero-tolerance for unsportsmanlike conduct.



The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has suspended 20 student-athletes and two head coaches following a postgame altercation between Fort Valley State University and Central State University on Oct. 4.

What they're saying:

League officials said nine players from Fort Valley State and 11 from Central State will serve one-game suspensions. Both head coaches were also suspended for their next contest. The SIAC also issued undisclosed fines to both schools.

"Acts of unsportsmanlike conduct have no place in intercollegiate athletics or within the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference," SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman said in a statement. "I am extremely disappointed that this event has overshadowed what was otherwise a very competitive football game."

The conference said its investigation found both schools violated its code of ethics and conduct. Officials added that they will continue to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for acts of unsportsmanlike behavior.

The SIAC, based in Atlanta, represents 15 historically Black colleges and universities across the Southeast and Midwest.