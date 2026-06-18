Fort Stewart soldier convicted in 2024 shooting rampage

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The Brief A military judge found Fort Stewart Sgt. Quornelius Radford guilty of attempted murder in a shooting that wounded five people last summer. Prosecutors argued Radford intentionally targeted leaders in his Army unit, while defense attorneys said he was suicidal and did not intend to kill anyone. Radford faces a possible life sentence, with a military sentencing hearing scheduled for Monday.



A Fort Stewart Army sergeant has been convicted of attempted murder for a shooting spree that injured five people on the southeast Georgia military base last summer, according to The Associated Press.

What we know:

A military judge delivered the guilty verdict Thursday following a court-martial at Fort Stewart. Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 29, was accused of opening fire on fellow soldiers and his then-fiancé during the Aug. 28, 2025, incident.

The case was decided by a military judge after Radford waived his right to a jury of fellow service members.

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Five people wounded

What they're saying:

Prosecutors said Radford used a personal handgun to carry out the shootings, wounding four soldiers and his fiancé, Raekwon Smith.

Smith testified that he followed Radford onto the base because he feared the soldier was suicidal. According to testimony, Radford shot Smith before entering his unit's office building, where additional victims were wounded.

Witnesses described Radford moving through offices and a conference room while firing at fellow soldiers. Authorities said he was eventually stopped when other soldiers restrained and disarmed him before military police arrived.

Medical testimony during the trial revealed victims suffered gunshot wounds to the face, chest, back and abdomen. A radiologist testified that several of the injuries could have been fatal.

Defense argued he wanted to die

The other side:

Earlier this year, Radford pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and domestic violence charges stemming from the incident. However, he denied intending to kill anyone, prompting prosecutors to pursue attempted murder charges.

Army prosecutors argued Radford's military training meant he understood the deadly consequences of firing a weapon at other people.

Defense attorneys offered a different explanation, telling the court that Radford was attempting to provoke a deadly confrontation with law enforcement because he wanted to take his own life.

"Radford only wanted one person to die that day, himself," defense attorney Lt. Col. Dylan Mack argued during the trial.

Sentencing still ahead

What's next:

Radford served as a supply sergeant with the 3rd Infantry Division's 2nd Armored Brigade and enlisted in the Army in 2018.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday. Under military law, a conviction for attempted murder carries the possibility of life imprisonment.