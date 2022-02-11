Officer involved in Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A section of Forsyth Street in Downtown Atlanta was blocked off for an officer-involved shooting investigation on the evening of Feb. 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

Atlanta police say an officer was involved in a shooting in Downtown Atlanta late Thursday night.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department around 10:45 p.m. blocked off a section of Forsyth Street near Brotherton Street SW.

Details surrounding the officer-involved shooting were not immediately available.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to respond to the scene to conduct an independent probe of the incident.

