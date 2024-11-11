91-year-old vibrant veteran in Forsyth County still packs a punch
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - You can catch Ralph Szweda at the Forsyth County YMCA several times a week. He, and a number of other veterans, participate in a slew of activities there. At 91, he is easily among the oldest. But, that hasn't stopped him from boxing to keep his mobility up.
Szweda is full of energy and pretty talkative for his age. FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Kevyn Stewart took him one-on-one, and the vet pulled no punches.
In his opinion, too many people take Veterans Day for granted.
"In fact, I heard this comment the other day: 'Gee, I didn't notice any Veterans Day sales,'" recalled the Korean War-era veteran. "Well, I guess they were looking for a new mattress; kind of sad."
Szweda is hopeful for a bright future, but admits he gets disappointed sometimes. He doesn't believe Americans are good at remembering history.
"Many places in this world still rely on our services. Being in the Korean War-era, many people don't realize what happened, don't remember," he exclaimed. "Youngsters aren't aware of [the] Vietnam [War]."
He reminded Stewart there is real danger in not knowing one's history, nor what he and other veterans experienced.
"'Cause if you don't know your history, you are going to repeat it," he said. "I know that's an axiom, but, at this time in our life, it's a very important axiom."
Too tall to fly the jets of the day, the veteran served the U.S., working in the Air Force for four years. He was stationed in Japan where he worked as a base mechanization specialist – meaning IT, before it was called IT.
After he was discharged, he went to college and taught.
There's no fountain of youth responsible for Szweda's vibrant spirit after all these years. In fact, he told Stewart it's actually pretty simple.
"My secret is, mentally, I feel like I've got to exercise to go ahead and work," said Szweda. "I also try to eat healthily."
