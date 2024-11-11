Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage for family of fallen Georgia soldier

article

In honor of Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage for the family home of Army Sergeant William Rivers in Carrollton, providing a lasting source of security for his widow and three children, according to a press release.

Sergeant Rivers lost his life during a drone attack while on deployment in Jordan, a tragic incident that also took the lives of two fellow soldiers.

Rivers joined the military in 2011, initially serving in the Army Reserve in New Jersey before deploying to Iraq in 2018. His service was motivated by a commitment to provide a better future for his family. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, and their three children, William Jr., Leah, and Leonard.

Darlene Rivers expressed gratitude for the foundation’s support, saying, "This gift from Tunnel to Towers has lifted a huge financial burden off my shoulders and given us much-needed stability. The unknown scares me without William, but knowing that we get to remain in the home we shared with him makes me look forward to the future and seeing my kids continue to flourish."

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Gold Star Family Home Program assists families of fallen service members by paying off their mortgage or providing them with mortgage-free homes, ensuring stability for spouses and young children who have lost a loved one in service.

"SGT Rivers served his country proudly and looked forward to achieving 20 years of service," said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers. "Sadly, he did not reach that milestone, but Tunnel to Towers is honored to remember his sacrifice and take care of the family he left behind. By removing the financial burden of a mortgage, we continue our mission to ‘DO GOOD’ and guarantee that his family will always have a place to call home."

This mortgage payoff is part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s ongoing mission to honor the sacrifices of those who served and protect the families of fallen heroes.