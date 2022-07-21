Massive multi-agency drug bust started with a traffic stop, sheriff says

A traffic stop turned into a multi-agency drug investigation. It involved local, state and federal agencies searching locations in three separate counties.

A Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy pulled a car over on Georgia Highway 400 for suspicion of DUI. Investigators said they found 70 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk. The driver and his passenger were arrested.

Brian Vasquez, 28, of Roswell, and Maria Romero Vega, 20, of Gainesville, were both charged with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine. They also were both charged with possession of Psilocybin mushrooms and a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Maria Romero Vega and Brian Vasquez (left to right) (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Vasquez faces additional charges of theft by receiving and driving under the influence of drugs. Vega faces an additional charge of obstruction.

Both were booked into the Forsyth County Jail without bond.

Georgia Highway 400 (FOX 5)

"We didn't high 5 each other and say, ‘Hey, we got 70 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets.’ We said, ‘We know this is something bigger, let’s move on this,’" said Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman.

The Johns Creek and Forsyth Task Force, along with the DEA Atlanta Strike Force, FBI, Appalachian Drug Task Force and other local agencies, launched an investigation that led them to a warehouse in Alpharetta where they seized numerous drugs including fentanyl and heroin.

(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation also led them to a house in Ellijay in Gilmer County where they said they uncovered a meth lab. Sheriff Freeman believes the meth seized in the traffic stop came from that laboratory.

"They also found fentanyl mixed with methamphetamine and a number of small baggies. This was meant for distribution in and around Atlanta," said Sheriff Freeman.

Forsyth County Sheriffs Office (FOX 5)

The investigation also led drug agents to an apartment in Buckhead where they found more than a pound and a half of fentanyl.

"That's enough to kill everyone in Forsyth County, if it was spread the right way. This is likely cartel related and related to a larger drug trafficking organization that we've made a significant dent in," said Sheriff Freeman.

While it may have started with a traffic stop in Forsyth County, Sheriff Freeman credits teamwork by all the agencies involved.

(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

"Conversion lab gone, Alpharetta location gone, bad guys out of Forsyth County and a Buckhead stash house gone because nobody was ready to let it stop where it was, and we kept pushing forward. It's not about who gets the pat on the back, it’s about getting fentanyl off the streets, so somebody doesn't die," said Sheriff Freeman.

In all, four arrests were made. Sheriff Freeman said the investigation is still ongoing as they try to determine who else is involved.