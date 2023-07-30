Man accused of strangling woman arrested during SWAT situation in Forsyth County

article

A man accused of trying to strangle a woman during a domestic dispute Sunday afternoon is now behind bars after a Forsyth County SWAT team delivered a search warrant and arrested him.

It happened at a home on Kelly Drive in Cumming.

While responding to the suspected aggravated assault, investigators also discovered the unnamed suspect was a previously convicted felon and believed to illegally be in possession of one or more firearms.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office could be seen investigating the scene on Kelly Drive.

The SWAT team said they attempted to negotiate with the man for a peaceful surrender, but he refused.

Then, deputies on the scene thought they heard muffled gunshots from within the home, so they sent a robot, and then a K-9 deputy and his handler inside to investigate.

They discovered the suspect had shot himself, but was still alive.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he faces felony charges, including the initial aggravated assault. The situation is being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Since the suspect sustained a self-inflicted injury, the Office of Professional Standards will also look sheriff's office internally. It's a standard procedure.

There has been no word on the condition of the female victim.