Forsyth County kidnapping suspect arrested after short chase in Dawson County

An alleged kidnapper was arrested on Saturday in Dawson County, according to Dawson County Sheriff's Office.

DCSO says the kidnapping suspect from Forsyth County led their Crime Suppression Unit and Uniform Patrol Deputies on a brief chase.

They were finally able to box the suspect's vehicle in on Coward Road near Kelly Bridge Road.

The suspect will now face multiple charges in Dawson county before being transferred to Forsyth County.

The sheriff's office said in their social media post that the victim is "safe," but did not give any other information about the situation, the suspect or victim.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol assisted in the suspect's arrest.

