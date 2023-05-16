2 arrested after high-speed chase through Forsyth County

Two young men are in custody after a high-speed chase through Forsyth County last week.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released video on Tuesday showing the chase, which topped speeds of 140 mph at times.

Investigators say just after midnight, a deputy along Canton Highway spotted a white BMW heading in the opposite direction clocked at 87 mph in a 45 mph speed zone. The deputy made a U-turn and attempted to pull the car over, but the driver took off.

The chase cruised down Canton Highway with increasing speeds. Eventually, deputies say the driver had to slow down as the car approached Cherokee County due to the curves in the road.

Near Chamblee Gap Road, investigators say the pursuing deputy was able to perform a PIT maneuver.

Two 19-year-old men were taken into custody shortly after deputies stopped the vehicle.

(Fosyth County Sheriff's Office)

The driver was identified as Ryan Brewer. Investigators say he only had a provisional, class D license, and was not allowed to drive at midnight.

Deputies also say they noticed a storm smell of alcohol and his eyes watering.

Investigators say alcohol containers were found on the passenger floor board.

Brewer was charged with felony fleeing, speeding, reckless driving, possession of an open alcoholic container and violation of a class d license.

His 19-year-old passenger was charged with possession of alcohol under the age of 21.