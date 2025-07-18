Forsyth County Drug Task Force seizes meth, firearms in felony arrest

article

The Brief Martin Ponce was arrested in Forsyth County for possessing large quantities of methamphetamine and firearms following a tip about drug sales. A traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine and a firearm, prompting a search warrant for Ponce's residence, which revealed more drugs, firearms, and drug paraphernalia. Ponce faces multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and possession of firearms during a felony.



A tip about drug sales in Forsyth County led to the arrest of Martin Ponce earlier this month, after authorities say he was found with large quantities of methamphetamine and a cache of firearms.

What we know:

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, members of the Lanier Regional Drug Task Force (LRDTF) began investigating Ponce after receiving information that he was selling narcotics in the area. On July 9, a task force deputy and his K9 partner, Eko, conducted a traffic stop after observing a violation.

K9 Eko alerted on the vehicle, and deputies recovered approximately one pound and five ounces of methamphetamine along with a firearm, the sheriff's office said.

Based on what investigators found during the stop, a search warrant was issued for Ponce's residence. The ensuing search turned up an additional four ounces of meth, nine ounces of marijuana, 3.5 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, 20 firearms, and a black Ram truck.

Martin Ponce (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Ponce faces multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of drug-related items. He was also cited for a window tint violation and driving with a suspended license.

"He is now a resident of the Freeman Hotel and will be for quite some time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.