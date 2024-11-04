Former Woodstock crime analyst arrested for computer trespass, data deletion

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has arrested Brittany Duncan Page, 41, of Canton, on charges of Computer Trespass and Violation of the Georgia Computer Systems Protection Act.

Page, a former crime analyst for the Woodstock Police Department, is accused of deleting department records related to her position. The discovery was made after her resignation, according to the GBI.

The investigation began on April 19, 2024, when the WPD requested GBI assistance following the discovery of missing records. Page was subsequently booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The investigation remains active, and once complete, the case will be turned over to the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.