Former Vice President Pence to rally support for Gov. Kemp

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's campaign announced Friday that former Vice President Mike Pence will headline a rally for Kemp ahead of the May 24 primary.

"Brian Kemp is my friend, a man dedicated to faith, family and the people of Georgia," Pence said in a statement. "I am proud to offer my full support for four more years of Brian Kemp as governor of the great state of Georgia!"

Gov. Kemp faces multiple challengers in the Republican primary including former U.S. Senator David Perdue, who entered the race with the backing of former President Donald Trump.

The former president has repeatedly blamed Kemp for Trump losing Georgia in the 2020 election. Trump also pressured Pence to overturn the results and earlier this year Pence said he was "wrong" to say he could.

"President Trump obviously is very famous for going after people he feels betrayed him and so Vice President Pence is on that list," said Phil Kent, a panelist on FOX 5's The Georgia Gang.

Kent said endorsements from national politicians are a way campaigns try to boost voter turnout. Fellow panelist, Martha Zoller, said the upcoming elections will be an indicator of how much political power President Trump still has.

"May 24th is going to be a very big day, a huge day, if you will because you're going to have the Texas run-offs and then you're going to have the Georgia and the Alabama primaries," said Zoller. "So, this is going to be a big test of Trump endorsements and I don't think you can deny that."

The Pence rally will be held on May 23, though the exact time and location have not yet been released.