Former VP Pence joins Gov. Kemp in Forsyth County ahead of Midterm Election

Former Vice President Mike Pence returned to Georgia to join Governor Brian Kemp on the campaign trail Tuesday.

"Vote Georgia! Vote to re-elect Brian Kemp to four more years," Pence told supporters at a campaign rally in Cumming Tuesday.

A new InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 poll released last week showed the incumbent growing his lead in the governor's race.

Governor Kemp told supporters, "I want to thank y'all for being in this fight with us. We only have 6-and-a-half days to go. We can not let up."

While Insider Advantage's Matt Towery says polling indicates Kemp is headed towards a "resounding victory without a runoff," Kemp told supporters not to believe the polls.

"We lost the 2020 race because we didn't have a good ground game in the state, and we have one now," Kemp said. "But we aren't finished with that. We have to continue working all the way through when the polls close on Tuesday."

Gov. Brian Kemp and wife, Marty, give thumbs up after former Vice President Mike Pence rallies supporters during a campaign event in Forsyth County on Nov. 1, 2022. (FOX 5)

With Georgia now a key battleground state Pence told the crowd there is a lot riding on the outcome of this election.

"Tell somebody about Brian," said Pence. "Tell somebody what the stakes are. Because I'm going to tell you, this may not be the most important election of our lifetime. This may actually be the most important election in the life of our nation."