Former USPS workers charged in $4.9 million Treasury check theft

The Brief Two former mail carriers and a bank manager were indicted for stealing mail and attempting to launder a $4.9 million Treasury check. Federal authorities say the group used stolen identities to open fraudulent accounts and deposit dozens of stolen checks and credit cards.



Federal authorities indicted four people, including two former postal workers and a bank manager, for a massive fraud scheme involving a stolen $4.9 million U.S. Treasury check and identity theft.

Federal charges in check fraud scheme

What we know:

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg announced charges against Francina Sutton, Tonya Bailey, Shanda Goode and Carnisha Hamilton for their roles in a long-running mail theft and bank fraud operation.

Authorities say Goode and Hamilton, while working as mail carriers in Atlanta and Marietta, stole checks and credit cards to sell to Sutton between March 2020 and September 2025.

Sutton also allegedly worked with Bailey, an assistant bank manager in Alpharetta, to launder a stolen $4.9 million U.S. Treasury check by opening accounts in the names of unsuspecting victims.

The group successfully deposited the multimillion-dollar check, and Sutton later withdrew $300,000 using cashier's checks before the U.S. Secret Service seized the remaining funds.

Ongoing investigation details

What we don't know:

While four individuals have been charged, officials have not specified if they are seeking additional suspects who may have purchased stolen mail from the carriers.

The exact motive behind the choice of the specific bank branch beyond Bailey's employment there has not been released.

Court dates for the trial following today's arraignment have not yet been added to the public schedule.

History of the mail theft operation

The backstory:

The scheme allegedly began in March 2020 and involved mail stolen from the Ralph McGill Post Office in Atlanta and the Marietta Main Post Office.

In one instance in December 2023, Hamilton is accused of stealing three dozen pieces of mail containing financial documents during a single delivery run.

Sutton, who has prior convictions for forgery and identity fraud, allegedly wore masks to the bank to open the fraudulent accounts used for the laundering.

Impact of the fraud case

By the numbers:

$4.9 million : The value of the stolen U.S. Treasury check the group tried to launder.

$4.7 million : The amount of money federal agents successfully seized from the fraudulent accounts.

36 : The number of checks and credit cards stolen by one carrier in a single day.

5: The number of years the alleged conspiracy lasted before the indictment.

Legal proceedings and consequences

What's next:

The four defendants are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lawrence R. Sommerfeld.

Sutton faces several charges including conspiracy, bank fraud, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The United States government is seeking to officially forfeit the $4.7 million seized by the Secret Service as part of the criminal case.