Former school superintendent for Lowndes Co. arrested for using county gas

The former Lowndes County School District superintendent has been arrested and charged for fueling his personal trucks with school-owned fuel and then using it for personal travel, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Shawn Haralson, 54, of Statesboro, is facing 17 felony counts of Theft by Taking, and five felony counts of unauthorized use of a financial transaction card.

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to investigate the case on April 3, 2023. In the fall of 2023, the case was given to the District Attorney's office for review.

Haralson resigned his position as the school superintendent in June 2023, according to the Valdosta Daily Times. Although the school board would not comment on the resignation, it was known that Haralson was under fire because of the allegations that he was filling up his personal vehicles with gas belonging to the county. Haralson had already agreed to repay $2,800 to cover the cost of the gas, but there was a public outcry and a petition calling for accountability.

The Lowndes County grand jury reviewed the investigation and returned a true bill of indictment on March 1.

Haralson was taken into custody on March 1 with the assistance of the Bacon County Sheriff's Office.

This case will be prosecuted by the District Attorney for the Southern Judicial Circuit. Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090.