Former Rockdale County deputy charged with murder

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of Jova'a Marie Jackson on its Facebook page in 2019 recognizing her as employee of the month. Now, she's behind bars at the Clayton County Jail charged with killing a man at a residence on Southlake Cove Court in Jonesboro June 4.

Clayton County Police say Jackson and victim Terrell Rashad Douglas were in a relationship. Douglas was the father of Jackson's unborn child.

Douglas was visiting a friend at the complex when Jackson showed up and the couple began arguing.

According to the police report, a witness told investigators she saw the couple arguing and closed the door when she saw the suspect pull out a gun. When the witness came back outside Douglas was laying down on the ground shot. Jackson called 911 while applying pressure to his wound.

Jackson fled the scene before officers arrived.

Gregory Taylor heard gunfire but didn't realize someone had been shot just steps from his doorstep.

"I didn't know anything else until a bunch of cops was out here asking questions going door to door," Taylor said.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office told FOX 5 the former deputy was hired in October 2015. They said Jackson resigned in lieu of termination on May 31 of this year. At the time of her resignation, she was under investigation by the agency's Office of Professional Standards for Employee Misconduct.

No one answered the door at her Stockbridge residence Monday. Neighbor Devin Harper shared surveillance images of officers outside Jackson's apartment. She said she often heard Jackson and a man arguing.

"I could hear disturbances in that apartment because the walls are very thin," said Harper. "There were several occasions where I was in my bedroom, and I could hear shouting or screaming from the next wall over."

Jackson is charged with malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and stalking.

She turned herself in to the Clayton County Police Department on June 6. Officials said she turned over the weapon she reportedly used during the murder to detectives.