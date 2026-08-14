Former rideshare driver sentenced to 25 years for child trafficking

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The Brief A former rideshare driver received a 25-year prison sentence in Canton after exploiting and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. Authorities said the 45-year-old man gave the victim Adderall, Xanax, and psilocybin during and after a trip in February 2022. A Superior Court judge ordered the term without parole, followed by life on probation under special sex offender conditions.



A former rideshare driver was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison without parole for trafficking a child and other sex crimes in Cherokee County.

Chief Superior Court Judge David L. Cannon Jr. imposed the sentence against Jeremiah Nicholas Norwood, 45, of Acworth, who must also serve life on probation under sex offender special conditions.

Canton rideshare assault

The backstory:

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office began investigating in February 2022 after a 15-year-old girl reported that an Uber driver sexually assaulted her. Investigators found that the teenager requested a ride to a friend’s house in Canton during the early morning hours of Feb. 5, 2022.

During that drive and later that morning, Norwood provided the child with controlled substances in exchange for sexual acts. In May, a Cherokee County jury convicted Norwood on six felony charges, including two counts of trafficking persons for sexual servitude, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, and two counts of child molestation.

Prosecutors noted that the victim swallowed substances she could not identify. Text messages later revealed that Norwood provided her with Adderall, Xanax, and psilocybin. Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish emphasized that Norwood deliberately targeted a child who was alone, abusing that trust by supplying drugs and exploiting her.

District attorney message

What they're saying:

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway urged the public to stay vigilant against exploitation.

"Sex trafficking can happen in any community, and those who are most vulnerable are often the least able to protect themselves," Treadaway said. "Recognizing the signs, speaking up when something doesn’t seem right, and taking action to protect vulnerable individuals are critical to preventing exploitation."

Reporting human trafficking

What you can do:

Officials emphasize that sex trafficking can occur in any community and involve people of any age, often through manipulation, coercion, threats, money, or drugs. Anyone who suspects human trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or the Statewide Georgia Hotline for Human Trafficking at 866-363-4842. In an emergency, people should call 911.