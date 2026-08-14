Why a global tech firm is investing $141M in Monroe

The Brief DeltaX is investing $141 million to establish its North American manufacturing headquarters in Monroe. The clean technology expansion will generate roughly 250 high-paying jobs in Walton County. Officials plan to build a 100,000-square-foot assembly facility alongside future component production plants.



Global energy technology provider DeltaX is investing $141 million to establish its North American manufacturing headquarters in Monroe. The move will bring approximately 250 new jobs to Walton County.

What we know:

The South Korea-based company plans to build a comprehensive campus on 25 acres at the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park. Initial construction features a 100,000-square-foot assembly facility for battery energy storage systems, followed by component production buildings and a dedicated corporate office.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed a specific construction timeline or ground-breaking date for the facility. Local representatives have also not released an exact opening date or hiring schedule for the new positions.

Why you should care:

The investment boosts Georgia's growing advanced energy sector while providing direct employment opportunities for local residents. Monroe Mayor John Howard noted that high-paying positions give community members greater opportunities to build careers and invest locally.

What you can do:

Jobseekers can view available career positions through the company's online portal at www.deltax.ai/en/careers.

What they're saying:

"The decision by DeltaX to locate its headquarters here and further grow Georgia's energy sector is another testament to our position at the forefront of innovation and emerging technology," Gov. Brian P. Kemp said. "Projects like this are possible because of our cutting-edge research universities, world-class workforce training, and reliable energy infrastructure, and I look forward to the opportunities it will bring to the people of Walton County."

DeltaX Founder and CEO Stephen Kim expressed appreciation for state and county support. "This investment represents a major milestone in DeltaX’s global growth strategy," Kim said. "Our Georgia facility will serve as the manufacturing hub for North America, enabling us to provide world-class Battery Energy Storage Systems more efficiently while creating high-quality jobs and supporting America’s rapidly growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure."