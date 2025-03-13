Former RHOA star NeNe Leakes debuts new show on YouTube

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is stepping back into the spotlight with her own new show, premiering today on YouTube.

What we know:

Leakes, known for her quick wit and memorable one-liners, announced the project in a short video, revealing that the show will focus on her new life following the passing of her husband, Gregg Leakes, to cancer in 2021.

The premiere episode features super producer Carlos King and popular blogger Michelle "ATLien" Brown, kicking off what is expected to be an intimate and candid series.

The backstory:

Leakes, a longtime fan favorite from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has remained in the public eye with various projects and appearances. Her new show gives fans a closer look at her personal journey and what’s next for the reality TV icon.