Former president Barack Obama hosting 60th birthday party
Former President Barack Obama is throwing an epic birthday bash for his 60th, but some are questioning the timing.
Obama planned the Martha's Vineyard shin-dig for the weekend.
Hundreds of guests are expected to attend.
Axios reports that the guests are expected to be vaccinated and negative COVID-19 tests are required.
Reports say a COVID-19 coordinator is even being hired for the party.
Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and George Clooney are all supposed to be guests at the party.
