Former police chief: Stay home for first responders' sake

Public safety consultant Dr. Cedric Alexander insists there is much more at stake for first responders when it comes to the fight against COVID-19. He's now appealing to the public to stay home and follow guidelines for social distancing set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"This is about life and death and there is nothing that can trump that," said Dr. Alexander, who was DeKalb County's police chief and public safety director for several years. "Even though it may be hard for us as Americans to do because we're so used to our freedom and moving about whenever we want, we have to look at this as just temporary. This is not long-term," he said via Skype.

He said community policing, as opposed to writing citations or locking people up, is the best strategy when you're operating with curfews and shelter-in-place orders that are only voluntary measures. But he added people shouldn't read that as an opportunity to push the limits.

"On occasion, you may have someone who may want to act like a jerk and if they do then law enforcement has to take whatever action they feel they need to take. But I am certain the majority of people will go ahead and conform to what is being asked," said the veteran law enforcement officer and clinical psychologist.

He is urging people to be mindful of how susceptible first responders are to catching and passing along COVID-19 when police must spend their time dispersing crowds and nudging people to go home after curfew.

"Our police officers, our firefighters, our emergency management officials are doing an extremely important job and often times may not have all the protection they need because of the shortages that are out there. The way we keep down the spread of the disease is to make sure that we follow the directions of our elected officials and law officers who are trying to do their job to keep us safe," he said from his home in Pensacola, Florida.