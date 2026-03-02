Clouds could impact North Georgia lunar eclipse viewing

The Brief A total lunar eclipse is happening early Tuesday morning, peaking around 6:04 a.m. Although the sight is viewable without special equipment, cloud cover could impact viewing in North Georgia. Totality will be around 6:34 a.m., turning the moon a deep copper red color.



A total lunar eclipse is set to begin early Tuesday morning, but overnight cloud cover could affect viewing for North Georgia viewers.

When will the lunar eclipse happen?

What we know:

The lunar eclipse will start just after 4 a.m., but the peak, when the moon turns a reddish coppery color, begins at 6:04 a.m. and lasts until 7:03 a.m.

Totality — the moment when the moon is fully shadowed – will be at approximately 6:34 a.m., according to FOX 5 Meteorologist Alex Forbes.

This is the same time as sunrise, which means the moon will eclipse in the west while the sun rises in the east.

Overnight clouds could obstruct the viewing in some areas of northern and central Georgia. The best chance viewers will have is if they can catch breaks in the clouds.

This photo shows a timeline of the lunar eclipse is set to happen on Mar. 3, 2026. (FOX 5 Weather)

What causes the moon to appear red?

Dig deeper:

The moon doesn’t disappear when it is eclipsed, but instead turns a deep coppery red color as the Earth’s shadow is cast across it. The Earth’s atmosphere filters sunlight, so while the shorter blue wavelengths scatter, the longer red and orange wavelengths pass through, illuminating the moon.

The eclipse is caused by the Earth moving directly between the sun and the moon, casting the Earth’s shadow across the moon.

How to watch

What they're saying:

You won’t need any special equipment like binoculars to observe the celestial phenomenon, just a clear line of sight to the moon, according to NASA. Unfortunately, the cloud cover forecast could impact this for North Georgia viewers.

If you are taking photos, NASA suggests using a tripod-mounted camera with exposures of at least several seconds. Make sure to send your eclipse photos to FOX 5.