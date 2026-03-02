Fire, fish guts, and fleeing: Atlanta man charged in targeted Hall County attacks

article

The Brief Nineteen-year-old Robert Bojnordi faces multiple felony charges for intentionally setting fire to a Hall County home's porch. The suspect allegedly targeted the same residence twice within 48 hours for theft, vandalism, and eventually arson. Bojnordi led deputies on a vehicle pursuit before his arrest and subsequent release on an $11,900 bond.



A 19-year-old Atlanta man has been accused of setting fire to the porch of a home inside the Reunion Country Club in Hall County last week.

What we know:

Robert Robert Bojnordi was charged with first-degree arson and second-degree criminal damage to property, both felonies, in connection with the fire. He was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, neighbors called 911 after spotting a fire on the porch of a home in the 5600 block of Grand Reunion Drive in South Hall County. The fire, which happened around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. A neighbor was able to contain the blaze using a fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived.

No one was home at the time.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and gasoline or another accelerant was used to ignite it.

Dig deeper:

Bojnordi was identified as the primary suspect. Deputies caught up with his car along Friendship Road near Deaton Creek Parkway around 10:50 p.m. that same night. Instead of stopping, the car sped off and eventually stopped in the cul-de-sac of Chateau Glen Drive in Hoschton.

Deputies said Bojnordi had outstanding warrants for criminal trespass and theft by taking from an incident at the same location as the fire, but two days prior. According to the warrants, Bojnordi took a box containing cosmetics from the home. Later that same day, he poured flour, tuna fish, and other cut-up pieces of fish on to the victim’s SUV, which was parked along Maple Park Lane.

Bojnordi was booked into the Hall County Jail but later posted $11,900 bond and was released Saturday afternoon.

What we don't know:

We still don't know the 'why' behind this. Police haven't confirmed a motive or if anyone else was involved. It's also unclear if the earlier run-ins, like the stolen cosmetics and the vandalized SUV, were signs of a bigger grudge.