21-year-old man faces charges in shooting of young brother at Stone Mountain apartment

The Brief A 21-year-old was arrested after accidentally shooting his brother, under age 10, while handling a firearm. DeKalb County authorities are prioritizing the prosecution of cases involving negligent firearm storage and handling. The police and District Attorney’s office provide free gun safes and trigger locks to prevent similar incidents.



A 21-year-old man is behind bars in DeKalb County after investigators say he accidentally shot his younger brother inside a Stone Mountain-area apartment early Monday morning.

Young boy accidentally shot

What we know:

Officers and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the Park at Somerset apartments on Abberley Way in Stone Mountain around 2 a.m. following a call for help.

According to law enforcement on the scene, a child was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The child, who is reportedly under the age of 10, suffered moderate injuries, but is stable.

Investigators have focused their efforts on a specific unit within the complex, identified by a blue door where the incident is believed to have occurred.

Police later told FOX 5 Atlanta that it appears the victim's 21-year-old brother, Christopher Fields, had picked up his gun to put it away, and it went off, shooting the child in the next room.

Christopher Fields (Courtesy of DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Fields was transported to DeKalb County Jail and was charged with reckless conduct.

'I couldn't imagine'

What they're saying:

People who live in the community say the incident has left them shaken.

"I couldn't imagine something like that happening to one of my children. I'm very sad for the family as a whole," said Altonese Weaver, who lives in the complex.

Another neighbor, Candace Garcia, said the arrest will be difficult for the family to explain to the children involved.

"How are you going to explain when he comes home," Garcia said. "They never going to understand."

‘Wish this had never happened’

Dig deeper:

The shooting comes amid a dangerous start to the year for children in metro Atlanta, with several incidents involving guns that were improperly handled or left within reach.

Michael Coveney, a deputy chief assistant district attorney who works in the child crimes unit at the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office, said his office prioritizes cases involving negligent firearm storage and handling. While he could not discuss Monday’s case specifically, Coveney said gun ownership comes with responsibility.

"Our office has made it a priority to prosecute cases involving the negligent storage and handling of firearms," Coveney said.

He added that many defendants express deep regret once their cases reach court.

"Almost universally, when these cases get to court, the individual who's responsible for negligently possessing the firearm. They're tremendously remorseful. They, more than anyone else, wish this had never happened," Coveney said.

Where to get free gun lock boxes

What you can do:

In an effort to prevent similar incidents, the district attorney’s office and police department distribute free gun safes and trigger locks to the public.

"It takes the firearms out of people that aren't responsible, young children that shouldn't be in possession of them as well," said Investigator Chris Usiak with the district attorney’s office.

To learn more on how to get one from the DeKalb County DA's Office at https://www.dekalbda.org/gun_safety/index.php

Multiple agencies in DeKalb County offer gun locks and lock boxes in a continual effort to reduce accidental shootings. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The DeKalb County Police Department also offers free lock boxes.

"DeKalb County Police would like to remind all gun owners that the Department offers free gun safes at any of our four precincts, Monday through Friday," the agency said in a release.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified the type of firearm involved or whether the weapon was legally owned by Fields.

While the victim was listed in stable condition Monday, officials have not provided an update on the long-term prognosis for his "moderate" injuries.