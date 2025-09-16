Former Officer Russell Mathis reindicted in deadly Stone Mountain shooting

article

The Brief Russell Mathis reindicted for involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the shooting death of Marando Salmon, nearly three years after the incident. Prosecutors dropped initial indictments due to concerns about evidence presentation, later reindicting Mathis alone after re-examining the case. Mathis is scheduled for arraignment on November 19, with no charges pursued against the second officer involved.



A DeKalb County grand jury has reindicted a former police officer in the shooting death of a Stone Mountain man inside his home nearly three years ago.

Russell Mathis, 32, of Tucker, was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the Nov. 4, 2022, killing of 37-year-old Marando Salmon.

Russell Mathis reindicted

The backstory:

Authorities said Mathis and another officer were investigating a stolen car found in the driveway of a home on Autumn Crest Court when they knocked on the front door. The door swung open and the officers entered.

As they cleared the house, Mathis opened the door to a dark upstairs bedroom and encountered Salmon, who was sitting on his bed. Investigators said Salmon threw a cell phone, which Mathis believed was a knife. Mathis fired several shots, killing him. Salmon was unarmed, though officers later found a holstered gun in the room. He was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Both Mathis and the second officer were first indicted in February 2024. The charges were dropped in April 2025 after defense attorneys raised concerns about how evidence was presented to the grand jury. At the time, prosecutors said they were confident in the case but dismissed the indictments "in an abundance of caution" to avoid potential legal issues.

What they're saying:

"After thoroughly re-examining the facts of the case, the trial team decided to focus the prosecution of the case on Mathis, who fired the fatal shots," the district attorney’s office said Tuesday. Prosecutors said they will not pursue charges against the second officer.

Autumn Crest Court deadly shooting probe

Timeline:

Here is the timeline in the case of Russell Mathis:

Nov. 4, 2022: Officer Russell Mathis and another officer respond to a call about a stolen car at a home on Autumn Crest Court in Stone Mountain. Mathis fatally shoots 37-year-old Marando Salmon inside the house.

Feb. 2024: A DeKalb County grand jury indicts Mathis and the second officer in the case.

April 11, 2025: Prosecutors drop the indictments after defense attorneys challenge how evidence was presented to the grand jury. The district attorney’s office says it acted out of caution but planned to re-present the case.

Sept. 16, 2025: A grand jury reindicts Mathis alone on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. Prosecutors announce they will not pursue charges against the second officer.

Nov. 19, 2025: Mathis is scheduled for arraignment before Superior Court Judge Courtney L. Johnson.

What's next:

Mathis is scheduled for arraignment on November 19.