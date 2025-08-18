Former Milton police sergeant charged in deadly I-75 hit-and-run

article

The Brief Authorities said Christopher Bradshaw hit and killed 38-year-old Terrell Lowdermilk around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 near South Marietta Parkway. Bradshaw, who served as a sergeant with Milton police, was fired from the department following the charges. He faces felony counts of hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death and homicide by vehicle — leaving the scene.



A former Milton Police Department sergeant has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 75.

What we know:

Authorities said Christopher Bradshaw hit and killed 38-year-old Terrell Lowdermilk around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 near South Marietta Parkway.

An early morning traffic crash along I-75 at South Marietta Parkway leaves a driver dead and launches a search for a second driver in Marietta on Aug. 13, 2025. (FOX 5)

Bradshaw, who served as a sergeant with Milton police, was fired from the department following the charges. He is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond, according to county records. He faces felony counts of hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death and homicide by vehicle — leaving the scene.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said the break in the case came from debris left at the crash site that carried traceable serial numbers. Paired with traffic camera footage, witness interviews, and assistance from the Cobb County Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center, police were able to identify Bradshaw as the suspected driver. Public tips also helped locate the black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado believed to have been involved.