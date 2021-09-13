Former Mayor Kasim Reed makes case for return to Atlanta's top spot during town hall

article

Former Mayor Kasim Reed is ready to be sitting Mayor Kasim Reed again.

In a town hall hosted by phone Monday night, he vowed to tackle Atlanta’s crime concerns by targeting illegal guns on the streets.

Reed is well aware that the recent rise in crime is a priority for the city's voters.

His own polling shows more than half of Atlantans say reducing crime in the city is their primary concern.

Former Mayor Reed will face off against some other big names this November.

City Council President Felicia Moore, councilmembers Andre Dickens and Antonio Brown, as well as attorney Sharon Gay, are all fighting for votes.

Voters will head to the polls on November 2.

