Former Marietta hotel will be used to isolate mild coronavirus cases

The US Department of Health and Human Services has named a former hotel in Marietta as a future site for a quarantine facility, city officials confirmed Tuesday.

Members of the Marietta City Council said they received detailed plans in an email outlining how the former Radisson Hotel along the Franklin Gateway corridor ill be turned into an isolation unit.

The federal government has commissioned the former hotel located at 1175 Parkway Place. It will be used for people who need a place to be isolated, but not hospitalized.

Fencing will soon go up around the property and the U.S. Marshal’s Office will soon be charged securing the property.

The move did not require the city’s approval.

According to records, the hotel boasted a 3-star rating with 218 rooms on 3.5 acres.

