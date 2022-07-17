Expand / Collapse search

Family plans vigil for beloved father, coach shot dead at Gwinnett County QuikTrip

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The family of Bradley Coleman shot and killed at a Gwinnett County gas station one week ago, prepares to lay the father and beloved coach to rest. 

Coleman's loved ones prepare to honor him with a candlelight vigil at Lillian Webb Park on Sunday night. A celebration of life service starts at 11 a.m. on July 23 at Peachtree Corners Baptist Church, less than a mile from where he was shot.

The 29-year-old was shot and killed on July 10 at a QuikTrip at Peachtree Corners Circle and Peachtree Parkway, police said.

"He was just living his life — putting air in his tires — and it’s not safe to do that anymore," aunt Gloria Coleman said.

Police said a black car with three people inside backed up next to the car. Investigators said someone got out and fought Coleman. One person shot him and the car drove off, police said.

"Just in disbelief — that something so awful could happen," Gloria Coleman said.

Bradley Coleman was a star athlete at Norcross High School. He worked teacher as well as a basketball and football coach in New Orleans. He also once worked at his alma mater and at Peachtree Ridge.

Coleman's family is determined to find his killer.

"We want justice," Gloria Coleman said. "We’re going to get justice, and you can’t hide."

Police have not released a description of a potential suspect. 