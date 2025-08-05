Former Gwinnett County student caught with knife in middle school

The Brief The school sent a letter home to parents stating that the former student entered the building through a side door as someone was exiting. According to officials, school staff "quickly" approached the individual. He was searched by police and officers found a knife on him.



A former Gwinnett County Public Schools student was taken into custody after entering McConnell Middle School without permission before the start of the school day.

What we know:

The school sent a letter home to parents stating that the former student entered the building through a side door as someone was exiting. According to officials, school staff "quickly" approached the individual, who was then escorted to the front office by administrators and taken into custody by Gwinnett County Police.

Officers searched the individual and found a knife, according to the school district.

Officials emphasized that the person never threatened or attempted to harm anyone.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't release the name of the person or their age.

FOX 5 has reached out to authorities for more information and to determine whether the individual will face charges.

Dig deeper:

Here is the full letter sent home:

"Dear McConnell Middle School Families,

As we begin a new school year, I want to take a moment to reaffirm our ongoing commitment to making McConnell Middle a safe and welcoming place for all students to learn and grow. I also want to thank you for your continued partnership in helping us create and maintain that environment.

We believe in open and honest communication with our families, which is why I want to inform you about a situation that occurred early this morning, before the start of the school day. The incident also serves as an opportunity to remind everyone of the safety procedures we have in place.

Earlier today, before school hours, a former Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) student entered our building through a side door as someone was exiting. Thanks to our staff's quick response, the individual was immediately approached, escorted to the front office by administrators, and taken into custody by Gwinnett County Police. During a search, police discovered the individual was carrying a knife. To be clear, the person did not threaten or attempt to harm anyone.

While the situation was resolved quickly and without incident, it serves as an important reminder of why we ask all visitors — including family members — to enter through the main entrance and check in at the front office. Side and back doors remain locked throughout the school day and should not be used for entry.

Please continue to support our safety efforts by following all arrival and visitor procedures and encouraging others to do the same. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority, and we remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment.

Thank you for trusting us with your children and helping us uphold the safety standards protecting our school community.

Sincerely,

Derico L. White, Principal"