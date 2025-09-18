Former Georgia poll worker sentenced for bomb threat against election office

The Brief Nicholas Wimbish was sentenced to 20 months in prison for mailing a threatening letter about bombing a polling site and harming poll workers. Wimbish falsely posed as a voter, accusing himself of influencing ballots, and included graphic threats in the letter. Authorities emphasize the importance of protecting election workers and ensuring secure polling places, with the FBI committed to addressing threats seriously.



A former Georgia poll worker has been sentenced to prison after admitting he mailed a threatening letter that claimed a Jones County precinct would be bombed and that poll workers would be harmed.

What we know:

Nicholas Wimbish, 26, of Milledgeville, was sentenced Sept. 18 to 20 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release. He was also fined $2,000 by U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Wimbish pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of conveying false information and making hoaxes.

According to court records, Wimbish was working at the Jones County Elections Office in Gray on Oct. 16, 2024, when he argued with a voter. Hours later, he researched the voter online and drafted a letter posing as that person. The letter threatened to bomb the polling site, target Wimbish and other poll workers, and contained graphic threats of violence. Wimbish mailed the letter to the county elections superintendent the next day. It arrived on Oct. 22, 2024.

The letter included details intended to make it appear the voter was the author, accusing Wimbish of trying to influence ballots and calling him a "woke liberal fraudster." It also warned poll workers to "look over their shoulder" and ended with a handwritten note that read, "PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe." Wimbish later admitted he knew "boom toy" referred to an explosive device.

Investigators found the letter on Wimbish’s computer. He also acknowledged lying to FBI agents by falsely claiming the voter sent the letter and denying he had researched himself online.

What they're saying:

"Ensuring the security of our polling places is essential. Americans must be able to express their political choices at the ballot box without fear of violence or harm," U.S. Attorney William R. "Will" Keyes said in a statement. "These threats undermine the core values of our nation, and we will vigorously pursue justice in such matters."

FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown said the case shows the agency’s commitment to protecting election workers. "The FBI takes all threat-to-life matters very seriously," Brown said. "This case demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to hold accountable anyone who tries to intimidate a public official or interfere with the election process."