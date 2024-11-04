Georgia poll worker arrested for making bomb threat against election workers

The Brief Nicholas Wimbish, a 25-year-old poll worker from Milledgeville, Georgia, was arrested for sending a bomb threat to the Jones County Elections Superintendent. The threatening letter contained accusations against Wimbish himself, warnings to election staff, and violent threats against male and female workers, as well as a mention of a "boom toy" at a voting location. Wimbish is charged with crimes including mailing a bomb threat and making false statements to the FBI, with a potential sentence of up to 25 years if convicted. Despite facing charges, Wimbish has an academic background in public administration and political science and had expressed a desire to work in election management or teaching. Prior to this incident, Wimbish was recognized in a local university publication for his achievements and intentions to contribute to democratic processes as a poll manager on election day.



A Georgia poll worker was arrested after allegedly mailing a bomb threat to the Jones County Elections Superintendent, targeting fellow election workers.

Nicholas Wimbish, 25, of Milledgeville, reportedly had gotten into an argument with a voter while serving at the Jones County Elections Office on Oct. 16, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, later that evening, Wimbish researched online to see what personal information about him might be publicly accessible. The following day, he allegedly sent a threatening letter to the Jones County Elections Superintendent, purportedly from a "Jones County Voter."

The letter accused Wimbish of "conspiring votes" and "distracting voters from concentrating," suggesting he had "give[n] me hell." It went on to warn that Wimbish and others "should look over their shoulder," adding, "I know where they go" and "I know where they all live because I found home voting addresses for all them." The threats extended further, with statements such as "the young men will get beatdown if they fight me" and that they would "get the treason punishment by firing squad if they fight back." The letter also made violent threats toward female poll workers, promising to "rage rape" them and advising them to "watch every move they make and look over their shoulder." The letter concluded ominously with, "PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe."

Wimbish faces multiple charges, including mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information about a bomb, mailing a threatening letter, and making false statements to the FBI. If convicted, he could receive a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

In a May article posted to the Georgia College & State University’s publication "Front Page," Wimbish was one of several current and former students profiled. It reported that he had just graduated with a master’s in public administration. Previously, he had earned a degree in political science with a minor in rhetoric and had plans to teach or manage elections in the future.

"I thought this certificate would be a way to add personal and academic value to my experiences," he told the publication.

"I was honored to be a part of it," he added. "Working any election in any capacity—whether for an internship or not—is a crowning moment. The sense of achievement, being a part of democracy-in-action, is rewarding."

After being named poll manager, in charge of a precinct in Jones County, he had plans to work on Election Day, he told the publication.