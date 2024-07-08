Former Georgia church volunteer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

A former church volunteer in Middle Georgia has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Christian Baumgarth, 27, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of child pornography in federal court on Monday. He originally was indicted on two counts of distribution and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Baumgarth, who is originally from Macon but now resides in Atlanta, was accused of distributing digital video files depicting a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct on July 23, 2023, and having child pornography on his cellular devices, including content featuring a prepubescent minor and a minor under the age of 12 on Aug. 1, 2023.

He could face up to 20 years in prison with a lifetime on supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 9.