Former Fayette County sheriff's deputy in need of kidney transplant

A special event is being planned for a former Fayette County Sheriff’s deputy in need of a kidney transplant.

Shaina McCoy is in end-stage kidney failure and needs a transplant due to IgA Vasculitis. She has teamed up with the End the Wait Foundation for a fundraising and informational event being held in Griffin on Saturday, March 22.

She is a former sheriff’s deputy with 10 years of service and has also worked as a 911 operator.

Shaina says there are more than 90,000 people on the national waiting list for a kidney donation. This mother of two is encouraging people to learn more about registering as an organ donor and becoming a living kidney donor.

Courtesy of Shaina McCoy

"Yes, there is a huge waitlist for kidney recipients right now, so we are trying to end their wait for a kidney," McCoy said.

Shaina says an autoimmune disease caused her kidney failure, and she must undergo daily dialysis, a nine-hour process.

"Go out, get tested, see if you’re a match if you know someone who needs a kidney, and get the ball rolling," she said.

If you’d like to learn more about Shaina and the End the Wait Foundation, you can find them on social media and their website. Friday, March 14, is the last day to buy tickets for the March 22 event.

Courtesy of Shania McCoy