Former employee of Social Circle City Schools arrested for child molestation

A woman who was reportedly employed by Social Circle City Schools was recently arrested for enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation, both of which are felony charges.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman as Mary Elizabeth Gaddis. According to the incident report, the sheriff's office was contacted on March 15 by someone at Social Circle High School.

Gaddis was arrested on March 18. She has since bonded out of jail.

The school district sent the following statement:

Social Circle City Schools is aware of the recent allegations regarding an employee’s inappropriate relationship with a student, and we want to assure our community that we are cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities. The staff member in question is no longer an employee of our district.

We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and are providing support to all individuals affected by these events. Our primary focus remains on ensuring the safety and emotional well-being of our students, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to uphold our commitment to providing a safe and positive learning environment.

As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to provide further details at this time.

FOX 5 was contacted by several people in the community who are concerned about the arrest.

No other information about what led to the arrest was provided by the sheriff's office or the school district.

