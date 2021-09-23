Former Emory employee charged in racist graffiti investigation

article

Deputies have arrested a former part-time Emory employee accused of painting graffiti depicting racial slurs and swastikas on the Emory Autism Center.

Officials say the disturbing graffiti and damage to the center's property were discovered on the morning of Aug. 9 by staff members coming to work.

"These acts of racism and antisemitism are painful for all of us at the EAC and in the Emory community. They will not be tolerated and every effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice," university leaders said. "Our priority remains the wellbeing and safety of our faculty, staff, learners, patients and their families, and upholding our values and Emory’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Earlier this week, the Emory Police Department issued a warrant charging Roy Lee Gordon Jr. with second-degree burglary, saying he was connected to the incident. Gordon was a former part-time or temporary employee at the University.

Gordon was arrested Wednesday by Emory police and the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.

"This case was a priority for our entire department, including our security systems team," says Emory Police Chief Cheryl D. Elliott. "I’m proud of the work from the team and our law enforcement partners to recognize the sensitivity of this case to our community and bring a resolution."

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please contact Emory University Police Department at 404-727-6115.

