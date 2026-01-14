Former DeKalb jailer admits to sexual relations with inmate

article

The Brief A former DeKalb County jailer pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with an inmate and providing them with contraband. The jailer, identified as Joann Marks, was sentenced to two years in jail and 500 hours of community service. An investigation into Marks began in April 2024.



A former jailer for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with an inmate and violating her oath as a public officer on Monday.

What we know:

Joann Marks, 28, pleaded guilty to sexual contact by an employee or agent (first degree), items prohibited for possession by inmates and two counts of violation of oath by a public officer, according to prosecutors.

A judge sentenced Marks to 12 years, with 2 years to be served in jail and 500 hours of community service. She has been ordered to turn herself in at the DeKalb County Jail by Monday, Jan. 19.

In exchange for the plea, she'll be treated under the First Offender Act.

Dig deeper:

An investigation began after jail employees found a contraband phone and cigarettes in an inmate cell during a search in April 2024.

When authorities looked at surveillance video, it showed Marks alone with the inmate on several occasions. Marks later admitted during an interview to giving the inmate the phone and having sexual intercourse with them.

Marks was fired and arrested the same day of the interview.

FOX 5 previously reported on Marks' indictment in November 2024.

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office prosecuted this case.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the inmate Marks' had sexual relations with or whether any other inmates were involved.