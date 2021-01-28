Former DeKalb County Sheriff's sergeant sentenced for running fake ID, credit card lab

A former DeKalb County sheriff’s sergeant was sentenced Thursday for running a fake credit card and ID lab while already in a work-release program for an earlier fraud conviction.

Claude Goines, 35, of Lilburn, was originally arrested in February 2014 after being with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for nearly three years. He was assigned to the jail’s evening watch at the time. Investigators identified Goines as the ringleader after making several other arrests.

"Identity theft and credit card fraud has become an all too common problem," said Acting U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine. "The actions of thieves like Goines can severely damage citizens’ lives and credit. In some cases, it can take years to repair. We encourage all citizens to monitor their credit for any suspicious activity, and if they find any, to contact law enforcement immediately."

"It is clear that Goines was determined to continue to hurt citizens by stealing their identities to line his own pockets," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "Particularly disturbing is the fact that he is a former law enforcement officer sworn to protect citizens."

"This sentencing should send the message, to other identity thieves and fraudsters, that crime doesn’t pay. This type of crime has quickly become a serious threat to our communities because of how much damage they can do so quickly," said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. "Goines, a repeat offender and former member of law enforcement, thought he could get away with his crimes and prosper, but thanks to the hard work and vigilance of HSI and its law enforcement partners he was wrong."

"Unfortunately, some people have a difficult time breaking their cycle of criminal behavior," said U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Steve Baisel. "Goines, and others like him, seem to find the lure of victimizing others greater than the potential consequences of their actions. We will not stop our efforts to bring to justice those who prey on others."

Federal investigators said multiple laptops, USB storage devices, cell phones, printers, blank card stock, security holograms for driver’s licenses of several U.S. states, two handguns, and other related items were found during a search warrant. Goines imported fraudulent holograms to be used with the fake Georgia driver's licenses he produced, federal investigators determined.

Goines pleaded guilty at the end of last October to charges of access device fraud and possession of device-making equipment. He was sentenced Thursday to two years, six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

