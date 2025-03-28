Former Cobb deputy indicted for faking illness to get donations

article

The Brief Former Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Ryan Hampton has been indicted for allegedly faking a multiple sclerosis diagnosis to collect money through fundraising and gifts. Hampton faces charges including Violation of Oath by a Public Officer and Violation of the RICO Act after an investigation that began in late 2021. District Attorney Sonya F. Allen said the indictment reflects a commitment to maintaining public trust and holding individuals accountable for fraudulent behavior.



A former Cobb County Sheriff’s deputy has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of defrauding individuals and organizations by falsely claiming to have a serious illness in order to solicit donations.

What we know:

District Attorney Sonya F. Allen announced the indictment of 38-year-old Mark Ryan Hampton, who is accused of receiving money through fundraising efforts and gifts after falsely claiming he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and related complications.

Hampton, who served as a deputy sheriff for five years, now faces charges including Violation of Oath by a Public Officer and Violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

The indictment follows a months-long investigation that began in November 2021, after the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office received several complaints about a social media account linked to Hampton. He was arrested on June 13, 2022.

What they're saying:

"This indictment reflects our commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that public trust is maintained," said District Attorney Allen. "He betrayed that trust by deceiving others for personal gain. No one should ever feel they are above the law."

Details about how much money was allegedly collected or the total number of victims involved were not immediately disclosed.