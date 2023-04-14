Former Cobb County police K-9 handler charged with child molestation

article

A former Cobb County police officer is accused of child molestation in two counties.

Michael Yancy, 66, was arrested and charged in Paulding County with one count of child molestation and one count of enticing a child.

Yancy was then booked into the Cobb County Jail on two counts of child molestation for an incident last May.

Cobb County Police say Yancy retired from their department several years ago.

Authorities say at one point, Yancy was a K-9 handler.